Maryam demands state institutions abandon PM Khan

Says they must not confront the masses

The solution to all the problems in the country lies in sending Imran Khan and his "fake government" home, and holding a free and fair election, Maryam said at a rally in Swat.

"Return the authority to the real representatives of the people," she said. "I ask institutions to leave Imran Khan's side."

The PML-N said they didn't want to confront the institutions but the state organisations must not confront the masses either.

She shamed Interior Minister Ijaz Shah for "terrorising through words".

"[He] says 'I will do the same to you what I did to the ANP'," the PML-N leader said of Shah. "The interior minister is issuing threats when terrorism is again on the rise in Pakistan."

She lamented that an "incompetent and selected" individual was imposed on the nation, who has even put peace at stake.

Maryam praised the people of Swat for turning up in large numbers at the rally. She asked them if a foul-mouthed person deserve to be their representative.

"Did any change occur in KP over the last seven years or was any new hospital made in the province," she questioned. "Are [Peshawar] BRT buses still running or did another bus catch fire?"

The PML-N leader said the rulers had been blinded by their urge to victimise opponents, so much so that they had forgotten politics.

Maryam spoke about alleged corruption in Khyber Pakthunkhwa, asking the participants if they still remembered the Malam Jabba land case.

The National Accountability Bureau has been investigating KP CM Mehmood Khan for his role as former KP sports minister in leasing government land in Malam Jabba.

Also implicated in the case are former chief minister and current Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Chief Secretary to the PM Azam Khan and Senator Mohsin Aziz. They have all appeared before NAB in the case.

The land was given in 2014 for the construction of resorts but allegations surfaced about officials giving it against the rules to their friends or family.

Maryam said the auditor general confirmed corruption worth tens of millions of rupees in the case.

She said Nawaz Sharif-like courage is needed to face accountability.