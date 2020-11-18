Wednesday, November 18, 2020  | 1 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Maryam congratulates ‘selectors’ on PTI winning eight Gilgit-Baltistan seats

Calls it humiliation and defeat, despite all the rigging

Posted: Nov 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Maryam congratulates ‘selectors’ on PTI winning eight Gilgit-Baltistan seats

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has extended her felicitations to the “selectors” instead of Prime Minister Imran Khan for winning eight seats in the Gilgit-Baltistan elections.

The ruling PTI won 10 seats in the November 15 elections, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results compiled by SAMAA TV. It was followed by independent candidates who secured seven seats.

The PPP won three seats, the PML-N two and the Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen secured just one seat.

But Maryam maintains that the PTI won eight seats. The ruling PTI secured only eight seats despite all the rigging, she said at a rally in Mansehra on Wednesday.

“They say the people in Gilgit-Baltistan support the government, they had better hide in their homes instead of facing this humiliation,” the PML-N leader said.

“No one accepted the fake result of the Gilgit-Baltistan elections and the entire world witnessed the people of GB come out in support of Nawaz Sharif.”

Without naming PM Khan, she said the ones who brought him to power were responsible for this “defeat”. “You got crutches instead of a fixed match due to Nawaz Sharif’s narrative,” Maryam said. “His narrative has buried your politics.”

She said someone who had never laid a brick quietly fixed a plaque with his name on it on the Mansehra motorway.

The PML-N vice president reminded the participants that Nawaz promised them the Hazara motorway and fulfilled it. She said the former premier is being punished for keeping his promises to the people.

Maryam told the attendees their votes would continue to be stolen as long as a “fake government” is in power.

“Flour and sugar theft will not stop in their presence,” she said. “Neither will inflation come down.”

The poor cannot survive in the reign of this government, she added.

