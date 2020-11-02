Mandi Bahauddin man murders brother with axe over property

A man was arrested for murdering his brother with an axe over a property dispute in Mandi Bahauddin’s Chak Shahbaz, the police said on Monday.

The suspect, identified as Riaz, was arrested 15 days after the crime was committed and confessed in custody.

“We were allotted 10 acres land of which four acres was mine and the remaining was given to my younger brother,” the suspect told the police. “But he took over my land as well.”

Riaz added that his brother misbehaved with him and his family and tortured them as well.

According to the police, the murder weapon has been seized and investigations are under way.