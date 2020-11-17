Tuesday, November 17, 2020  | 30 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Lahore motorway rape: Court sends main accused on 14-day remand

He was arrested on Oct 12

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Lahore motorway rape: Court sends main accused on 14-day remand

Photo: SAMAA Digital

An anti-terrorism court has sent the main accused in the Lahore motorway rape case on judicial remand for 14 days.

Abid Malhi was arrested on October 12, more than a month after he and another suspect gang raped a woman on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway in front of her children on September 9.

The incident had sent shockwaves across the country and drew immense public outrage.

Related: Lahore motorway rape survivor identifies main suspect before judicial magistrate

The police produced Malhi before a Lahore ATC on Tuesday upon the expiry of his 14-day physical remand.

The accused had been interrogated to some extent and an extension in his physical remand was not required, police officials informed the court. They requested the court to send him to prison on judicial remand.

The court sent the accused to jail for 14 days and adjourned the hearing until December 1.

