Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Pakistan

KMC officials clear encroachments in Karachi’s Nazimabad

Remove generators, tyre puncture shops, pushcarts from roads

Posted: Nov 3, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
KMC officials clear encroachments in Karachi’s Nazimabad

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Officials of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s anti-encroachment department conducted on Tuesday operations in Nazimabad and North Nazimabad areas of Karachi’s District Central.

They removed chairs and tables placed outside tea shops, tyre puncture cabins, gas cylinders and pushcarts from the road and footpath around Haroon Shopping Center in North Nazimabad.

Senior KMC Director Bashir Siddiqui led the second operation near Saifullah Hotel in Nazimabad. The anti-encroachment team removed generators, abandoned vehicles and rickshaws, and small water barrels from the footpath and service roads.

Siddiqui said the grand operation was conducted after several complaints were received against the existence of illegal structures in the area infamously known as ‘Saifullah ka Adda’.

The District Central assistant commissioner and the Rizvia, Nazimabad and Paposh Nagar SHOs assisted the KMC team in the operation.

encroachments Karachi KMC
 
Karachi, KMC, encroachments, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad
 

