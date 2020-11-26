Khalid Maqbool crucifies Sindh govt, police for bothering Karachi traders

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui blasted on Thursday the Sindh government and police for bothering traders and businessmen in Karachi.

"There is a Sindhudesh government here," the MQM-P convener said at a press conference in Karachi. He was flanked by traders and businessmen.

"From the police to the Sindh Secretariat, go see the establishment here, the bureaucracy here," he added.

Siddiqui warned policemen "hailing from outside of Karachi" against visiting local traders. "The Karachi administration has been tasked with bothering the city's traders and asked how much it will bring to the Peoples Party's fund in return."

He said demanding anything from the Sindh government was tantamount to painting one's own face black.

"Their job is to destroy the economy and social fabric of this city," the MQM-P convener said. "And I congratulate them for devastating it to quite an extent," he said scornfully.

Seventy percent of non-natives have made it to local bodies and local governments, Siddiqui lamented, asking the Sindh government to "take them all back to Sindhudesh".

"This is Pakistan and here no coercion by the Sindhudesh government will be tolerated," he said.