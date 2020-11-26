Thursday, November 26, 2020  | 9 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Khalid Maqbool crucifies Sindh govt, police for bothering Karachi traders

Asks policemen to stop visiting businessmen in the city

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui blasted on Thursday the Sindh government and police for bothering traders and businessmen in Karachi.

"There is a Sindhudesh government here," the MQM-P convener said at a press conference in Karachi. He was flanked by traders and businessmen.

"From the police to the Sindh Secretariat, go see the establishment here, the bureaucracy here," he added.

Siddiqui warned policemen "hailing from outside of Karachi" against visiting local traders. "The Karachi administration has been tasked with bothering the city's traders and asked how much it will bring to the Peoples Party's fund in return."

He said demanding anything from the Sindh government was tantamount to painting one's own face black.

"Their job is to destroy the economy and social fabric of this city," the MQM-P convener said. "And I congratulate them for devastating it to quite an extent," he said scornfully.

Seventy percent of non-natives have made it to local bodies and local governments, Siddiqui lamented, asking the Sindh government to "take them all back to Sindhudesh".

"This is Pakistan and here no coercion by the Sindhudesh government will be tolerated," he said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui MQM-P
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Karachi, MQM-P, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Sindh government, Karachi administration, police, traders, businessmen
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
How to tell if you have dengue
How to tell if you have dengue
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Screen time affects children’s physical, emotional growth
Screen time affects children’s physical, emotional growth
Won’t shut down factories, promises PM Khan
Won’t shut down factories, promises PM Khan
French Embassy calls out Mazari's tweet likening Macron to Nazis
French Embassy calls out Mazari’s tweet likening Macron to Nazis
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors' degrees
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors’ degrees
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
Karachi policeman sentenced to death for fake Shah Faisal encounter
Karachi policeman sentenced to death for fake Shah Faisal encounter
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.