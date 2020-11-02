Monday, November 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi's population was underrepresented in last census: MQM-P minister

Calls for another population survey before the 2023 elections

Posted: Nov 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Karachi’s population was underrepresented in last census: MQM-P minister

Photo: ONLINE

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Aminul Haque believes Karachi’s population was underrepresented in the last census.

Haque, who is also the federal minister for information technology, was speaking to the media in Karachi on Monday.

Even the cabinet committee on census has admitted that it was disputed, Haque said. He hoped that matters relating to the census results would be resolved soon.

According to the 2017 census, there are approximately 16 million people in Karachi and about 47 million in Sindh. The results stirred controversy soon after they were released.

The minister demanded that another census be held before 2023 and the next elections, according to the latest statistics.

He revealed that the MQM-P — which parted ways with the MQM and its founder in 2016 — has filed for control of party offices in the country and assets in London.

All these properties belong to the party workers, Haque added.

