Karachi’s NICVD official identifying corruption removed from post

NAB is also investigating extraordinarily high salaries of NICVD officials

Posted: Nov 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |

Karachi’s NICVD official identifying corruption removed from post

Photo: ONLINE

An official of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases in Karachi has been removed from his post, months after he pointed to nepotism and corruption in the medical facility.

Dr Tariq Ahmed Shaikh, staff officer to the NICVD executive director, had written to the Sindh chief secretary about alleged embezzlement and misappropriation of funds, misuse of power and rampant corruption in the NICVD.

He said he had informed NICVD Executive Director Professor Dr Nadeem Qamar of the irregularities that had caused losses in billions over the last four years.

Officials had been embezzling funds and donations through 27 bank accounts, Shaikh had alleged. Some of them were even promoted to BPS-19 and 20 within six months of their appointment in the NICVD.

However, Shaikh has now lost his own job. He was dismissed because of “continued absence from work”, according to the NICVD management.

The National Accountability Bureau has also been investigating extraordinarily high salaries paid to some NICVD officials.

It emerged earlier this week that NICVD Executive Director Dr Nadeem Qamar is Sindh’s highest paid government officer.

With a Rs6.2 million salary package, he is paid even more than Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah or Governor Imran Ismail, according to a document detailing salaries of hospital staff.

Dr Nadeem, the brother of PPP MNA Naveed Qamar, is a cardiologist and has been at the NICVD for 24 years, according to its website.

He is roughly making four to five times more than a Grade-20 officer makes.

