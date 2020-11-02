Karachi: Wedding hall owners take to streets against anti-encroachment drive

Protestors say they have stay order from court

Wedding halls owners came out on the streets and protested against the government's anti-encroachment drive in Karachi's Korangi on Monday.

Earlier this month, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation had ordered the demolition of over 42 illegally constructed wedding halls in the area.

When bulldozers and other machinery of the Sindh Building and Control Authority reached the site Monday morning, the owners and workers of the halls came out on the streets and protested with placards near the Nasir Jump road.

They also stoned the KMC officials and their machinery at the site after which the operation was halted. The police have reached the area and are negotiating with the protesters.

The wedding halls owners said that they have received a stay order from the court. "The government can not touch our halls and if they do it will be a contempt of court," they said.

Anti-encroachment drives are regularly being conducted in Central, East and West districts. New operations have also begun in Korangi and Malir districts.