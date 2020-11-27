Friday, November 27, 2020  | 10 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Karachi to become colder, 36 hours of gusty winds expected

More rain, snowfall expected in upper parts of the country

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 hours ago
Karachi to become colder, 36 hours of gusty winds expected

The weather in Karachi will get colder and the city is likely to experience gusts of cold wind for another 24 to 36 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted on Thursday.

Mercury dropped in the city after Wednesday’s first winter rain. The temperature in Karachi was recorded at 22 degrees Celsius on Thursday afternoon.

The maximum temperature in the city can be between 25 and 27 degrees, according to the Met Office. The current spell of cold weather will last another couple of days.

The city is likely to experience colder weather in December too, with temperatures dropping down a degree or two more than usual.

Large swathes of Punjab were covered by dense fog on Thursday, reducing visibility to 60 to 120 metres. A spokesperson for the motorways has appealed to motorists to use fog lamps while driving.

Rain and snowfall continue in upper parts of the country. Several roads have been closed due to heavy snowfall in Galiyat over the last three days. The Met Office predicted that snowfall could continue until Thursday evening.

It rained in several cities including Okara and Attock on Thursday. The wet spell is expected to last for another day.

RELATED STORIES

