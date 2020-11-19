Karachi, stop throwing used condoms in gutters

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board has said that the disposal of used contraceptives, such as condoms, in gutters has been causing sewerage problems in Karachi.

The KWSB recovered a massive amount of used condoms while clearing a sewerage line on Thursday, a KWSB spokesperson said in a statement. They were affecting the flow of sewage and causing serious blockage problems.

A KWSB official said the huge quantity of used contraceptives was found while a team was cleaning a sewerage line in Clifton Block 2. But this isn’t an isolated incident: the KWSB often finds items like these in sewer lines across the city.

Water inflates the condoms up to 400 times their size, which blocks manholes and sewerage lines, the KWSB spokesperson explained. Such items must be disposed of in trash cans, he urged.

The KWSB stressed the need for generating awareness about the issue and urged government departments and social organisations to play their role.