Friday, November 6, 2020  | 19 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Karachi: Three killed in Hawkes Bay road accident

Their bike rammed into a pile of concrete blocks

Posted: Nov 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Nov 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Karachi: Three killed in Hawkes Bay road accident

The Hawkes Bay road. Photo: @murtazawahab1/ Twitter

Three men were killed after their motorcycle rammed into a pile of concrete bricks along the Hawkes Bay Beach Road late Thursday night. They died on the spot.

Witnesses say that the blocks were lying on the road and the speeding bikers probably could not see them in the dark.

The victims were identified as Khaleel Ahmed, Niaz Ahmed and Azeem. Their bodies were sent to Civil hospital.

This is the second incident along the beach and its roads.

On October 2, a man drove his car into the ocean at Karachi’s Turtle Beach while driving along Hawkes Bay Beach.

He drove too close to the water and the vehicle, a Daihatsu Hi-Jet was pulled into the water. When it got too deep his family abandoned the car. The man called the 15 police helpline and personnel came with a jeep to pull it out.

