Karachi family sues K-Electric for Rs14.4m over son’s death

The family of a Karachi youth who was electrocuted to death in August has filed a lawsuit against the K-Electric. The deceased’s relatives have claimed Rs14.4 million in compensation.

Eighteen-year-old Shehzad was electrocuted to death in Karachi’s Baldia Town during heavy monsoon rain on August 8, his family said.

Torrential rains hit Karachi during the monsoon season earlier this year. Several deaths were reported in the city as urban floods devastated the infrastructure and triggered a power breakdown that lasted for days in some areas.

Advocate Usman Farooq, who is representing Shehzad’s family, said he died because of KE’s negligence. The rainwater conducted electricity due to naked wires, he said.

Shehzad was the sole breadwinner of the family, his father stated in the petition filed in a sessions court.

The court has issued notice and sought a reply from the KE.