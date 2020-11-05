Thursday, November 5, 2020  | 18 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Jhang rape survivor forced into hiding after threats from rapist

She was raped by her neighbour a few days ago

Posted: Nov 5, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
Jhang rape survivor forced into hiding after threats from rapist

Photo: SAMAA Digital

A woman who was raped by her neighbour in Jhang has been forced into hiding because he is threatening her life.

The accused, Zafar, raped the woman inside her house in the jurisdiction of the Saddar police station a few days ago, she said.

Zafar had threatened the woman with dire consequences if she told the police.

The woman says that the suspect has been threatening her since the registration of a complaint against him. He is out on interim bail, according to police officials.

The rape survivor says she and her children have been forced to move from one place to another to escape him.

She has appealed to the government to provide her protection and justice.

The police say the accused is on bail but will be brought to justice soon.

