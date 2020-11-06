Jahangir Tareen, son return to Pakistan after seven months

PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen and his son Ali Tareen have returned to Pakistan after seven months. They came in a private plane from London.He said he had gone abroad for medical treatment.The PTI leader was disqualified from holding public office on January 30, 2018 but remained a senior member of the party. Recently, he was embroiled in the sugar price hike case when it was revealed in an official report that his JDW Mills benefitted greatly from sugar subsidies.His mills made Rs200 billion in three years.The JDW Sugar Mills comprise of three units, two of which are located in Rahim Yar Khan in south Punjab and one is located in Ghotki, Sindh. It accounts for 17% of the country’s total sugar product.