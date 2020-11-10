Tuesday, November 10, 2020  | 23 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Four Islamabad educational institutes sealed after COVID-19 cases reported

Multiple departments at two universities closed too

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Four Islamabad educational institutes sealed after COVID-19 cases reported

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

Authorities sealed on Tuesday four educational institutes in Islamabad after COVID-19 cases were reported there.

The Islamabad Model School for Girls, Allied School, Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development, and the Roots Millennium School One World Campus were closed after they reported two virus cases each.

Multiple departments of two universities in Islamabad were sealed too. Four virus cases were reported at the COMSATS University and 12 at different departments of the National University of Science and Technology.

Educational institutions across Pakistan reopened in August. They were asked to follow precautionary measures like the use of face masks, reduced classroom strength and regular disinfecting.

Authorities have said that Pakistan is going through a second wave of the deadly virus. To restrict the contagion, both government and private institutions have been asked to reduce their workforce to half.

Despite several cases reported at educational institutions across the country, the Higher Education Commission says that Pakistani universities will not be closed again. The coronavirus situation in Pakistan isn’t serious enough to shut down schools yet, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said last week.

The World Health Organization, in its October update on coronavirus, said that globally more outbreaks were reported in secondary and/or high schools than in primary/elementary schools.

“Studies suggest that children younger than 10 years are less susceptible and less infectious than the older ones,” it said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
COVID-19 Islamabad
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Coronavirus, Islamabad, educational institutes, universities, COVID-19,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in 'seven hours'
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in ‘seven hours’
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.