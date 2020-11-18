Islamabad court refuses to undo ban on indoor weddings

The Islamabad High Court rejected on Wednesday a petition against the ban imposed on ceremonies at indoor wedding halls.

The government has prohibited ceremonies in indoor halls from November 20, among a host of other preventive measures. The decision was taken after a second wave of coronavirus infections hit the country.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard on Wednesday the petition filed by wedding hall owners.

Attorney General Khalid Javed informed the court that the decision to close wedding halls and marquees was taken after consultation with experts and provincial authorities.

The chief justice lamented that the government itself wasn’t following the SOPs relating to the coronavirus. Everyone saw what happened in Gilgit-Baltistan, he remarked.

The attorney general replied the government has postponed all rallies due to the rising number of virus infections.

The judge told Sardar Taimoor, the counsel representing the wedding hall owners, that his own father had died of the virus, yet he was advocating for the ban to be revoked.

“No one knows what will happen because of the pandemic in the future,” Justice Minallah said. “You should respect decisions made on the national level.”

He remarked that rulers are supposed to make extraordinary decisions under extraordinary circumstances. The court dismissed the petition.