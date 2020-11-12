Is PM Khan really Gilgit-Baltistan’s most popular leader?

Prime Minister Imran Khan is currently the most popular leader in Gilgit-Baltistan, according to a survey by Pulse Consultant.

The survey ranked PM Khan on top with 41% popularity. He was followed by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Nawaz Sharif who were favoured by 23% and 16% people respectively.

Pictorial representations of the survey results have been floating around Twitter and almost all PTI leaders have shared them, but does this mean the entire 1.4 million population of Gilgit-Baltistan has chosen PM Khan as their favourite leader?

The answer is no. Pulse Consultant, a marketing research company, has surveyed little over 1,400 people for the poll, Data Processing Manager Habib Hussain told SAMAA Digital.

Hussain said the company, which has been conducting political surveys for the last six years, sent a team from Karachi to conduct the poll.

Asked if there were any difficulties due to the pandemic, he said the virus situation in GB isn’t that precarious yet, but the team was provided personal protection equipment.

The survey covered roughly 0.09% of the 1,492,000 individuals in Gilgit-Baltistan. According to international data experience firm Qualtrics, if you want a confidence level of 95% and a margin of error of 1%, you should survey 9,538 people for a population of 1.4 million. If you want a margin of error of 3% you can survey 1,067 people for the same population.

Gallup Pakistan also conducted a survey regarding the popularity of political leaders in GB.

About 42% of Gallup respondents named PM Khan as their favourite, followed by Bilawal with 17% and Nawaz with 15%. Only 3% respondents favoured Maryam Nawaz in the survey.

GB is set to vote on November 15. This will be the region’s third election since it was given the power to rule itself in 2009 through its assembly.