Thursday, November 12, 2020  | 25 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Invest in country for good returns: PM to overseas Pakistanis

Asks central bank to create new product to attract investment

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Invest in country for good returns: PM to overseas Pakistanis

Photo: SAMAA TV screengrab

Prime Minister Imran Khan urged on Thursday overseas Pakistanis to invest in their home country to get good returns.

He was addressing the launching ceremony of the Naya Pakistan Certificate in Islamabad. The prime minister asked the central bank to devise a new product to attract even more investment.

Overseas Pakistanis have proved their mettle in every field and can be convinced to invest in Pakistan through a conducive environment and facilities, he said.

Speaking of the government’s efforts to revamp the economy, PM Khan said all economic indicators are now showing positive development. The current account deficit has turned into a surplus for the first time in 17 years, whereas exports have witnessed an increase of 24%, he added.

The record cement sales indicate that the construction industry is flourishing too, the prime minister told the participants.

The country has come out of a difficult phase and the economy is now heading in the right direction, he added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Punjab police get 500 new vehicles, punjab police, police cars, faisalabad police,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in 'seven hours'
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in ‘seven hours’
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
Pakistan Railways announces restoring KCR from Monday
Pakistan Railways announces restoring KCR from Monday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.