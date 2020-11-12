Invest in country for good returns: PM to overseas Pakistanis

Prime Minister Imran Khan urged on Thursday overseas Pakistanis to invest in their home country to get good returns.

He was addressing the launching ceremony of the Naya Pakistan Certificate in Islamabad. The prime minister asked the central bank to devise a new product to attract even more investment.

Overseas Pakistanis have proved their mettle in every field and can be convinced to invest in Pakistan through a conducive environment and facilities, he said.

Speaking of the government’s efforts to revamp the economy, PM Khan said all economic indicators are now showing positive development. The current account deficit has turned into a surplus for the first time in 17 years, whereas exports have witnessed an increase of 24%, he added.

The record cement sales indicate that the construction industry is flourishing too, the prime minister told the participants.

The country has come out of a difficult phase and the economy is now heading in the right direction, he added.