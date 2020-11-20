Friday, November 20, 2020  | 3 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Here’s a breakdown of party-wise reserved seats in Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly

It has six reserved seats for women, three for technocrats

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Here’s a breakdown of party-wise reserved seats in Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly

Photo: FILE

On November 15, the people of Gilgit-Baltistan voted to elect their representatives for the GB Legislative Assembly.

It was followed by a series of allegations of poll rigging and other irregularities. The election was postponed in one constituency, while re-polling has been ordered at a women’s polling station in another.

But the overall election result is clear enough to determine the number of reserved seats for each party.

The ruling PTI won 10 seats in the November 15 elections, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results compiled by SAMAA TV. It was followed by independent candidates who secured seven seats.

The PPP won three seats, the PML-N two and the Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen secured just one seat.

The GB Legislatively Assembly has 33 seats. Of them, 24 are general seats, six are reserved for women and three for technocrats.

Each political party gets a number of reserved seats proportionate to the general seats it wins in the elections.

The formula is to divide the number of reserved seats by the number of general seats in the House. The result is then multiplied by the number of general seats won by a party, which equals the number of reserved seats it gets.

PTI

PTI has won 10 seats and has been joined by five independents. It also has the support of the MWM, which has one general seat. Its 16-member strength is set to earn the party six reserved seats.

These reserved seats include four for women and two for technocrats. This way, the ruling coalition will have 22 seats in the assembly.

PPP

The PPP has won three general seats. With this proportion, it is set to secure one reserved seat each for women and technocrats. The party will have five-member strength in the House.

PML-N

PML-N’s two seats will earn it one reserved seat for women. The party won’t get a seat for technocrats.

FaceBook WhatsApp
gilgit-baltistan elections 2020 PML-N PPP PTI
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections, PTI, PML-N, PPP,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
TLP's Khadim Rizvi passes away in Lahore
TLP’s Khadim Rizvi passes away in Lahore
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
Today's outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
Today’s outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
TLP ends march after government agrees to 'expel' French ambassador
TLP ends march after government agrees to ‘expel’ French ambassador
Punjab announces smart lockdown in six major cities, including Lahore
Punjab announces smart lockdown in six major cities, including Lahore
Lahore motorway rape Day 70: Suspect sent to jail
Lahore motorway rape Day 70: Suspect sent to jail
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan car
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan car
'No summer vacations for Punjab students if winter leaves given'
‘No summer vacations for Punjab students if winter leaves given’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.