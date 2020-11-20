Here’s a breakdown of party-wise reserved seats in Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly

On November 15, the people of Gilgit-Baltistan voted to elect their representatives for the GB Legislative Assembly.

It was followed by a series of allegations of poll rigging and other irregularities. The election was postponed in one constituency, while re-polling has been ordered at a women’s polling station in another.

But the overall election result is clear enough to determine the number of reserved seats for each party.

The ruling PTI won 10 seats in the November 15 elections, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results compiled by SAMAA TV. It was followed by independent candidates who secured seven seats.

The PPP won three seats, the PML-N two and the Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen secured just one seat.

The GB Legislatively Assembly has 33 seats. Of them, 24 are general seats, six are reserved for women and three for technocrats.

Each political party gets a number of reserved seats proportionate to the general seats it wins in the elections.

The formula is to divide the number of reserved seats by the number of general seats in the House. The result is then multiplied by the number of general seats won by a party, which equals the number of reserved seats it gets.

PTI

PTI has won 10 seats and has been joined by five independents. It also has the support of the MWM, which has one general seat. Its 16-member strength is set to earn the party six reserved seats.

These reserved seats include four for women and two for technocrats. This way, the ruling coalition will have 22 seats in the assembly.

PPP

The PPP has won three general seats. With this proportion, it is set to secure one reserved seat each for women and technocrats. The party will have five-member strength in the House.

PML-N

PML-N’s two seats will earn it one reserved seat for women. The party won’t get a seat for technocrats.