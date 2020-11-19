PK-661 crash report blames broken engine blade, technical anomalies

The final investigation report of the PK-661 crash in December 2016 mentioned a broken engine power turbine blade among several technical failures and anomalies as probable causes of the crash. The report was released on Thursday.

The ATR aircraft crashed near Havelian on December 7, 2016. It was carrying 47 people, including singer-turned-preacher Junaid Jamshed. There were no survivors.

The aircraft conducted five flights after routine daily inspection at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport, Islamabad. It crashed near Havelian 42 minutes into its sixth flight from Chitral to Islamabad.

The flight took off with two latent pre-existing technical anomalies inside the No 1 Engine and the same side propeller system, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board said.

One anomaly was a fractured Power Turbine Stage 1 (PT-1) blade, and the second was a fractured pin inside the Overspeed Governor (OSG) on the same side.

The report said the fractured PT-1 blade caused imbalanced rotation of the PT shaft. It occurred most probably during the previous flight. The engine manufacturer was not able to date the PT-1 blade fracture.

It was determined that the pin inside the OSG was fractured due to improper re-assembly. Metallurgical evaluation in Woodward, USA determined that the pin failed due to an overload resulting from the valve being forced together using an improper re-assembly method during some un-authorized or undocumented maintenance activity.

Analysis of the complete records/history of the OSG revealed that there was no reported unauthorized/un-documented maintenance activity, according to the AAIB. Since manufacturing, this particular OSG was sent to its certified maintenance facility (Woodward/Honeywell) first in 2011, then in 2012 and lastly in April 2015.

It was not possible to ascertain when and where the unauthorized/undocumented maintenance may have occurred, the report said.

Sequence of technical failures and crash

Engine Power Turbine Stage 1 (PT-1) Blade fractured

OSG pin fractured

Probable contamination (external from the engine) in PVM

Engine degraded and caused engine oil system contamination

Propeller Control Fault indications and power-plant malfunctions

Left OSG caused un-commanded decrease in propeller speed. This was due to the fractured OSG pilot valve pin combined with oil contamination from the engine system

The Propeller Electronic Control Fault triggered and crew reset and eventually permanently de-powered the PEC

No 1 Engine suffered power loss

Subsequently, the crew requested feathering, propeller speed decreased

Continued technical malfunctions

OSG became non-functional due to loss of contact with broken flyweights

Propeller went out of feather most probably due to contamination inside the overspeed line of the PVM. This caused the protection valve to leave the protected mode, resulting in propeller movement towards below low pitch value in flight

Sharp decrease in propeller speed (Np-1), blade pitch angle most likely moved further beyond the previous position (ie below low pitch in flight) and settled with Np-1 below 5% (estimated) with a drag force of about 2,000 lbf (estimated)

The aircraft crashed after 42 minutes of flight at about 3.5 NM SSE of Havelian, and 24 NM North of BBIAP Islamabad

The Civil Aviation Authority as a regulator is required to maintain an oversight of all operators, the AAIB said.

The CAA conducts annual audits of all the operators at the time of renewal of their Air Operator Certificate. The board examined PIA’s audit reports for the years 2014 to 2018 during the course of the investigation.

“It was observed that there were gaps in the monitoring and evaluation in the domain of Airworthiness and Safety Oversight by the CAA,” it said.

“Based on these audits or other oversight tools, the CAA Pakistan was unable to demonstrate proportionate conclusions, identify the trends, and undertake proactive interventions.”

It said the Safety and Quality Management of PIA is responsible for having a strong internal mechanism to ensure compliance to the required procedures and meet the expected safety standards.

The PIA Safety Management System did not identify and implement appropriate corrective measures, the report added.