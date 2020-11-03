Tuesday, November 3, 2020  | 16 Rabiulawal, 1442
Pakistan

Have tribal, political differences with Sanaullah Zehri: Akhtar Mengal

Says it would've been inappropriate to share stage with him in Quetta

SAMAA |
BNP chief Akhtar Mengal says he has tribal and political differences with former Balochistan chief minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri and it would have been inappropriate for him to share the stage with the PML-N leader in the Pakistan Democratic Alliance’s Quetta rally.

Zehri was not extended an invite to the PDM rally in Quetta last month. It annoyed PML-N Balochistan leader Abdul Qadir Baloch, who resigned from the party membership.

Baloch described Zehri’s absence from the rally as a “personal insult” as he was his tribe’s chieftain.

“’Not inviting Sanaullah Zehri was an insult to me’,” former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi quoted Baloch as saying on a SAMAA TV programme Monday. “’I can’t tolerate this insult and will no longer be able to stay in the party’.”

Mengal, however, said he shouldn’t be blamed for Baloch’s departure from the PML-N. He told reporters that he had informed PML-N leaders of his differences with Zehri and it was their decision not to invite him to Quetta rally.

