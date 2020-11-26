Thursday, November 26, 2020  | 9 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Pakistan

‘Had Shehbaz betrayed Nawaz, Imran wouldn’t be in the picture’

Maryam Nawaz says the 'selected' has humiliated the selectors

Posted: Nov 26, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
‘Had Shehbaz betrayed Nawaz, Imran wouldn’t be in the picture’

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has said that if Shehbaz Sharif had betrayed his brother Nawaz Sharif, no one would have put Imran Khan in the post of prime minister.

Maryam said this while speaking to journalists at her Jati Umra residence. Shehbaz and his son Hamza are in prison for being loyal to Nawaz, she said.

The PML-N leader spoke about the party and rumours about its leadership. At times rumours are spread of an uncle-niece fight, and then claims are made of two different narratives in the party, she said.

“But we are one. Until the last moment, my grandmother kept telling Shehbaz Sharif to support Nawaz Sharif,” Maryam said. “Shehbaz Sharif sacrificed many things for the sake of his brother.”

She criticised the government and said it has lost the case of Kashmir and is now talking about Israel.

“Now the people don’t find Imran Khan worthy enough to be blamed for anything,” the PML-N leader said. “Instead, they directly ask questions to his betters.”

Commenting on the situation in Pakistan, she said problems begin when extensions are given. The incumbent government deserves to go home given the present circumstances, Maryam said.

She said from the direction the country is heading, she fears there could be a terrible mishap ahead.

The PML-N leader criticised PM Khan for not being able to pronounce Ma’eeshat (economy), questioning his capability to run the country’s affairs.

“Imran Khan says a plot of his brother-in-law’s friend had been encroached upon,” she said. “There’s no one to tell him that such things are not spoken of on television.

“He is degrading his selectors,” Maryam said. “One does not always save their job. There are a few things beyond one’s job too.”

