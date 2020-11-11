Govt will be toppled before the year end, claims Maryam

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz believes the PTI government will go home before the end of this year.

The PML-N leader said this while addressing a rally in Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday. She criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying he is obsessed with exacting revenge on Nawaz Sharif.

“Imran Khan victimised the PML-N but Nawaz stood his ground and even saw his daughter go to jail,” Maryam said.

“The people of GB know that the one who doesn’t respect mothers and sisters doesn’t deserve your vote.”

She said the prime minister doesn’t know what is happening in the country. “The country is being run by someone else and he is only sitting in the [PM’s] chair.”

The former first daughter shamed PM Khan for saying that inflation in the country was just the opposition’s “propaganda”.

Maryam and other political leaders have been campaigning for the GB elections scheduled for November 15.

The PML-N leader reminded people at the rally that her party initiated projects worth Rs7 billion in the region.

“The PML-N knows that it is its duty to serve the people,” she added.