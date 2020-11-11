Wednesday, November 11, 2020  | 24 Rabiulawal, 1442
Pakistan

Govt sending ministers to GB to buy votes: Bilawal

Says the loyal and honourable GB people can't be bought

Posted: Nov 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Nov 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Govt sending ministers to GB to buy votes: Bilawal

Photo: SAMAA TV screengrab

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Wednesday that the PTI government was sending ministers to Gilgit-Baltistan to buy votes.

Bilawal was addressing an election rally in Gilgit. The GB people are honourable and loyal, and can’t be bought, he said.

The PPP chairperson has been campaigning for the November 15 GB elections for the last 20 days.

He said his party would make GB the most developed province. “[We] will provide jobs to the youth,” Bilawal said, urging people to vote his party to success.

Our opponents are afraid as they can see the PPP winning the elections, the PPP chairperson said.

Bilawal said he knows PPP loyalists are there to safeguard the votes on election day. “No one will be allowed to steal them,” he added.

The MNA said they would fight off “dictatorial forces” through the Pakistan Democratic Movement. “[We] will drive away the puppets and the selected ones,” he said.

The PPP is about to form the government in the Centre too, he said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari gilgit-baltistan
 
