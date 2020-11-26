Thursday, November 26, 2020  | 9 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Govt officials summoned for derogatory remarks about Justice Seth

The late judge was part of bench that sentenced Musharraf

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Govt officials summoned for derogatory remarks about Justice Seth

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The Peshawar High Court has summoned top government officials for making derogatory remarks against its late chief justice, Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth.

Justice Seth, who died earlier this month, led the special court bench that announced the verdict against former military dictator Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case. Musharraf was sentenced to death under Article 6 of the Constitution on December 17, 2019.

In the detailed judgment, Justice Seth had said in paragraph 66 that “we direct the Law Enforcement Agencies to strive their best to apprehend the fugitive/convict and to ensure that the punishment is inflicted as per law and if found dead, his corpse be dragged to the D-Chowk, Islamabad, Pakistan and be hanged for 03 days.”

The verdict irked many quarters. Law Minister Farogh Naseem, then aide to PM on information Firdous Ashiq Awan and PM’s aide on accountability Shahzad Akbar had held a prolonged press conference after the announcement of the Musharraf verdict.

Related: Justice Seth, the judge who sentenced a dictator

A petition was filed in the Peshawar High Court which accused the government team of ridiculing the court and the judge. It was filed by Advocate Malik Ajmal and Advocate Azizuddin Kakakhail.

A PHC bench comprising Justice Roohul Amin and Justice Aijazul Ahsan heard the petition on Thursday. During the hearing, Justice Amin asked the ones who disrespected the court to appear before it themselves at the next hearing.

Deputy Attorney General Amir Javed pleaded with the court to allow him to present arguments on behalf of the defendants but Justice Amin denied the request.

The court ordered the ministers to appear before it in person and adjourned the hearing.

A date for the next hearing has yet to be fixed.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Farogh Naseem Firdous Ashiq Awan Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth Peshawar high court Shahzad Akbar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Peshawar High Court, Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth, Farogh Naseem, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Shahzad Akbar,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
How to tell if you have dengue
How to tell if you have dengue
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Won’t shut down factories, promises PM Khan
Won’t shut down factories, promises PM Khan
French Embassy calls out Mazari's tweet likening Macron to Nazis
French Embassy calls out Mazari’s tweet likening Macron to Nazis
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors' degrees
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors’ degrees
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Karachi policeman sentenced to death for fake Shah Faisal encounter
Karachi policeman sentenced to death for fake Shah Faisal encounter
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.