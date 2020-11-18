Wednesday, November 18, 2020  | 1 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

GB govt summons army amid tensions over alleged poll rigging

It has requested deployment of 480 troops in Gilgit, Chilas

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
GB govt summons army amid tensions over alleged poll rigging

Photo: SAMAA TV

The caretaker Gilgit-Baltistan government has called in the army to maintain law and order in Gilgit and Chilas. The situation in the two cities remains tense after alleged rigging of the November 15 polls.

The caretaker government has requested the Ministry of Interior to send in 480 soldiers. It intends to deploy 300 troops in Gilgit and 180 in Chilas.

The troops have been summoned to assist the civil administration from November 18 to 23.

Protests erupted in Gilgit after alleged rigging in the GBLA-2 constituency. The PPP’s Jameel Ahmed and the PTI’s Fatehullah Khan are contending for the seat, while their supporters remain on the streets.

The PPP nominee had been leading the polls with over 609 votes until the night of November 15. But the PTI candidate had won the seat by two votes when constituents woke up the next morning.

At this, PPP supporters staged a sit-in in Gilgit which was addressed by party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

For the past two days a recount has been underway and the result is expected soon.

PML-N’s Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman ranks third in the GBLA-2 Gilgit-II polls.

Supporters of rival candidates in Chilas have also been protesting against alleged irregularities in the election.

The ruling PTI won 10 seats in the November 15 elections, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results compiled by SAMAA TV. It was followed by independent candidates who secured seven seats.

The PPP won three seats, the PML-N two and the Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen secured just one seat.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Army gilgit-baltistan elections 2020
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Karachi, Karachi Circular Railway,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
Today's outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
Today’s outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
TLP ends march after government agrees to 'expel' French ambassador
TLP ends march after government agrees to ‘expel’ French ambassador
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Lahore motorway rape Day 70: Suspect sent to jail
Lahore motorway rape Day 70: Suspect sent to jail
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Health of our students number one priority: education minister
Health of our students number one priority: education minister
Bakhtawar Bhutto to get engaged on November 27
Bakhtawar Bhutto to get engaged on November 27
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.