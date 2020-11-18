GB govt summons army amid tensions over alleged poll rigging

The caretaker Gilgit-Baltistan government has called in the army to maintain law and order in Gilgit and Chilas. The situation in the two cities remains tense after alleged rigging of the November 15 polls.

The caretaker government has requested the Ministry of Interior to send in 480 soldiers. It intends to deploy 300 troops in Gilgit and 180 in Chilas.

The troops have been summoned to assist the civil administration from November 18 to 23.

Protests erupted in Gilgit after alleged rigging in the GBLA-2 constituency. The PPP’s Jameel Ahmed and the PTI’s Fatehullah Khan are contending for the seat, while their supporters remain on the streets.

The PPP nominee had been leading the polls with over 609 votes until the night of November 15. But the PTI candidate had won the seat by two votes when constituents woke up the next morning.

At this, PPP supporters staged a sit-in in Gilgit which was addressed by party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

For the past two days a recount has been underway and the result is expected soon.

PML-N’s Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman ranks third in the GBLA-2 Gilgit-II polls.

Supporters of rival candidates in Chilas have also been protesting against alleged irregularities in the election.

The ruling PTI won 10 seats in the November 15 elections, according to unofficial and unconfirmed results compiled by SAMAA TV. It was followed by independent candidates who secured seven seats.

The PPP won three seats, the PML-N two and the Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen secured just one seat.