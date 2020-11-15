Sunday, November 15, 2020  | 28 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Former PML-N MNA arrested ahead of PDM rally in Multan

He was arrested on charges of fraud

SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
PML-N workers protest outside the Punjab ACE office over the arrest of former MNA Abdul Ghaffar Dogar. Photo: SAMAA TV screengrab

The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment has apprehended former PML-N MNA Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar in Multan on charges of fraud.

A citizen named Bashir Ahmed filed a complaint against the former MNA. He was booked for forgery, fraud and causing loss to the national exchequer.

His son, Waqas Dogar, said the former MNA was arrested when he was returning home after prayers. Dogar was arrested because of the Pakistan Democratic Alliance rally in the city, he alleged.

PML-N workers also staged a demonstration outside the ACE office to protest Dogar’s arrest. They demanded immediate release of the former lawmaker.

His lawyer said according to the ACE laws, an inquiry is held first and then a person is arrested. This arrest is “illegal”, he added.

PML-N workers accused the government of registering cases against local leaders to fail the November 30 PDM rally in Multan.

Multan PML-N
 
