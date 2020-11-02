Firdous Ashiq Awan stages a comeback, appointed Punjab CM’s aide

PTI leader Firdous Ashiq Awan has been appointed special assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in a reshuffle of the provincial cabinet, it emerged Monday night.

Awan has been appointed the CM’s aide on information. Previously, she served as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s aide on information. She was removed from the post on April 27 and replaced by Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa, who relinquished the post on October 12.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has been removed from the post of Punjab information minister. He will continue to serve as the provincial minister for colonies.

Mehar Mohammad Aslam and Zawar Hussain Warraich have been relieved of the cooperatives and prisons portfolios too.