Monday, November 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Firdous Ashiq Awan stages a comeback, appointed Punjab CM’s aide

Chohan removed from the post of information minister

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Firdous Ashiq Awan stages a comeback, appointed Punjab CM’s aide

PTI leader Firdous Ashiq Awan has been appointed special assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in a reshuffle of the provincial cabinet, it emerged Monday night.

Awan has been appointed the CM’s aide on information. Previously, she served as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s aide on information. She was removed from the post on April 27 and replaced by Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa, who relinquished the post on October 12.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has been removed from the post of Punjab information minister. He will continue to serve as the provincial minister for colonies.

Mehar Mohammad Aslam and Zawar Hussain Warraich have been relieved of the cooperatives and prisons portfolios too.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Firdous Ashiq Awan Punjab
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Firdous Ashiq Awan, Punjab, CM Usman Buzdar
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
British-era tunnel opened for people at Ayubia National Park
British-era tunnel opened for people at Ayubia National Park
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
Eight killed, over 125 injured in Peshawar madrassah explosion
Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media 'twists' Abhinandan statement
Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media ‘twists’ Abhinandan statement
NAB raids Karachi's National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
NAB raids Karachi’s National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
Protective custody sought for 'underage forced conversion' victim Arzoo Raja
Protective custody sought for ‘underage forced conversion’ victim Arzoo Raja
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
State Bank fines four private banks Rs271 million
State Bank fines four private banks Rs271 million
Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan’s fifth province
Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan’s fifth province
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.