Thursday, November 12, 2020  | 25 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Firdous Ashiq Awan shares Zafar Mirza’s ‘grief’

Mirza expressed disappointment after not being defended by govt

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The Punjab CM's aide on information, Firdous Ashiq Awan, says she and Dr Zafar Mirza have a shared grief.

Mirza, who was special assistant to the PM on health, said Thursday he was disappointed after the government didn't defend his appointment when political rivals accused him of corruption.

He had resigned from the post of special assistant to PM in July. On April 20, the Supreme Court had ordered his removal from the post over his “unsatisfactory” performance.

In mid-March, the Federal Investigation Agency investigated Mirza and other high-level government officials over allegations of smuggling 20 million face masks out of Pakistan.

Asked about Mirza's statement, Awan said, "He and I have a common grief". She advised him to be patient.

"I kept silent for six months. There was a reason for it," she said. "Because I don't want to say anything about my party.

"But one thing is clear," Awan said. "If fingers are pointed at anyone in our party, they can only return to the team after clearing their name."

Awan herself was removed from the post of PM's aide on information on April 27. She was absent from the political scene until her return as special assistant to the Punjab CM earlier this month.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Firdous Ashiq Awan Zafar Mirza
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Punjab police get 500 new vehicles, punjab police, police cars, faisalabad police,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in 'seven hours'
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in ‘seven hours’
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
Pakistan Railways announces restoring KCR from Monday
Pakistan Railways announces restoring KCR from Monday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.