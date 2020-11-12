Firdous Ashiq Awan shares Zafar Mirza’s ‘grief’

Mirza expressed disappointment after not being defended by govt

The Punjab CM's aide on information, Firdous Ashiq Awan, says she and Dr Zafar Mirza have a shared grief.

Mirza, who was special assistant to the PM on health, said Thursday he was disappointed after the government didn't defend his appointment when political rivals accused him of corruption.

He had resigned from the post of special assistant to PM in July. On April 20, the Supreme Court had ordered his removal from the post over his “unsatisfactory” performance.

In mid-March, the Federal Investigation Agency investigated Mirza and other high-level government officials over allegations of smuggling 20 million face masks out of Pakistan.

Asked about Mirza's statement, Awan said, "He and I have a common grief". She advised him to be patient.

"I kept silent for six months. There was a reason for it," she said. "Because I don't want to say anything about my party.

"But one thing is clear," Awan said. "If fingers are pointed at anyone in our party, they can only return to the team after clearing their name."

Awan herself was removed from the post of PM's aide on information on April 27. She was absent from the political scene until her return as special assistant to the Punjab CM earlier this month.