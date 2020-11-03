Faisalabad man opens fire at in-laws, kills wife’s parents

A man opened fire at his mother-in-law and father-in-law during an argument with his wife in Faisalabad Tuesday afternoon, the police said.

The suspect, identified as Faisal, had gone to his in-laws’ house to convince his wife to return home with him, according to the police. When she refused, he got enraged and opened fire at her family.

“The wife managed to escape the scene,” said a police official. The suspect fled after committing the crime, he added.

The police have registered a case and a hunt is on for the perpetrator.