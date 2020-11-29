Sunday, November 29, 2020  | 12 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Ex-PM Jamali shifted to Rawalpindi hospital due to cardiac issue

He is said to be in a critical condition

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Ex-PM Jamali shifted to Rawalpindi hospital due to cardiac issue

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

Former Pakistan premier Zafarullah Khan Jamali was shifted to a Rawalpindi hospital after his condition worsened late Sunday.

Jamali was admitted to the coronary care unit (CCU) of the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology for treatment. The former premier was in a critical condition, according to doctors.

Jamali’s political career began with the 1970 election. He served as the prime minister of Pakistan from November 2002 to June 2004.

He has also served as the president of the Hockey Federation of Pakistan.

