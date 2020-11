Four women drowned after a rickshaw plunged into a canal in DI Khan on Monday, the police said.

The deceased hailed from the Shah Ajmal area of Purwa tehsil, according to the police. The driver lost control of the rickshaw near Jhungi and it plunged into a canal.

Residents rescued four women on their own and retrieved the bodies of the deceased.

The bodies were handed over to their families after completion of medico-legal formalities.