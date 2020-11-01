Sunday, November 1, 2020  | 14 Rabiulawal, 1442
‘Cycling Sunday Islamabad’ brings people together in the federal capital

The event was aimed at promoting safe mobility options

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 1, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 1, 2020
‘Cycling Sunday Islamabad’ brings people together in the federal capital

The Islamabad Capital Territory Administration and Urban Innovation organized on Sunday a cycling event in the federal capital. It was organized in partnership with Urban Platform of the UNDP, Islamabad Traffic Police, National Incubation Center and the Islamabad Cycling Association.

‘Cycling Sunday Islamabad’ brought people together from all streams of life in Islamabad to enjoy a day of cycle riding, racing and more. It took place on Islamabad’s primary arterial road, Jinnah Avenue to D-chowk, cyclists took to this picturesque area and its panoramic greenery as arrangements were made on the section of the road to be dedicated entirely for the event.

Cycling has long been considered a great way to enhance health and fitness. Other than being a sport, cycling as a leisure activity keeps the environment pollution-free and the people healthy.

The idea of the event was to promote safe mobility options for women and children. The activity was part of a larger plan to advocate for more opportunities for leisure activities in Islamabad and to demonstrate that cycling isn’t just a sport but a mobility option as well. It aligns with the prime minister’s clean and green Pakistan initiative too.

The event would help advocate for dedicated cycling lanes, parking spaces and better cycling infrastructure which will encourage people to incorporate cycling in their daily lives, according to the organizers.

“The feeling of cycling in the city center is something which I aspired to regenerate through this event,” said Naveed Iftikhar, who works as a policy advisor. “Such events signify people’s will to cycle in cities.”

Haroon, the Islamabad Cycling Association secretary said, “I really enjoyed cycling in the city center. We usually go off-road for cycling events but I hope that such activities also take place within cities across Pakistan.”

Sundas Shahid, a professional cyclist, said: Women have very limited mobility option within the city. This event shows that if dedicated lanes are made for cycles it will promote women’s mobility and empowerment.

Islamabad DC Hamza Shafqaat said, “This event will deliver a clear message that the roads in Islamabad are safe for bicycles.” He was committed to advocate for dedicated cycling tracks on the roads in Islamabad.

Dr. Fahmida Mirza, Minister of Inter Provincial Coordination said, “It is essential for mitigating climate change that cycling is promoted by CDA as an urban mobility option.”

Residents of Islamabad from all walks of life participated in the event. 

Islamabad
 
