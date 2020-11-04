Wednesday, November 4, 2020  | 17 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Court sends underage bride to Larkana shelter

She married her teacher few months ago

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Court sends underage bride to Larkana shelter

Photo: AFP

The Sindh High Court has sent a young girl who was to be married to Larkana’s Darul Aman after documents revealed that she was only 14 years old.

The teenager had been married to her school teacher a few months ago but then she went to court seeking protection from her family who has been threatening her.

The court said that the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act 2013 prohibits the marriage of anyone under the age of 18. It penalises the person who arranges the marriage and the parents or guardians of the couple.

The court remarked that the law does not allow the bride to return with her husband if she is underage. The teenager was given the choice to move to a shelter home or go with her parents. The judges assured her that she would be safe if she wanted to be with her parents. She chose to stay at the Darul Aman. “I don’t want to be with my parents,” she said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Sindh High Court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Court orders sending 14-year-old bride to Larkana's Darul Aman,sindh high court, underage marriages,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
British-era tunnel opened for people at Ayubia National Park
British-era tunnel opened for people at Ayubia National Park
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media 'twists' Abhinandan statement
Ayaz Sadiq issues clarification after Indian media ‘twists’ Abhinandan statement
Protective custody sought for 'underage forced conversion' victim Arzoo Raja
Protective custody sought for ‘underage forced conversion’ victim Arzoo Raja
NAB raids Karachi's National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
NAB raids Karachi’s National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi's Liaquatabad
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi’s Liaquatabad
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
Case registered against Ayaz Sadiq over controversial remarks
State Bank fines four private banks Rs271 million
State Bank fines four private banks Rs271 million
Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan’s fifth province
Gilgit-Baltistan to become Pakistan’s fifth province
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.