Court sends underage bride to Larkana shelter

The Sindh High Court has sent a young girl who was to be married to Larkana’s Darul Aman after documents revealed that she was only 14 years old.

The teenager had been married to her school teacher a few months ago but then she went to court seeking protection from her family who has been threatening her.

The court said that the Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act 2013 prohibits the marriage of anyone under the age of 18. It penalises the person who arranges the marriage and the parents or guardians of the couple.

The court remarked that the law does not allow the bride to return with her husband if she is underage. The teenager was given the choice to move to a shelter home or go with her parents. The judges assured her that she would be safe if she wanted to be with her parents. She chose to stay at the Darul Aman. “I don’t want to be with my parents,” she said.