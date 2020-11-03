Court indicts former CDA chairperson in land allotment case

An accountability court in Islamabad has indicted former Capital Development Authority chairperson Kamran Lashari and CDA Planning Director-General Ghulam Sarwar Sandhu in an illegal land allotment case.

In 2015, NAB had filed a reference against 11 suspects for illegally allotting two acres of land in Islamabad’s Park Enclave.

On Tuesday, Judge Azam Khan resumed the hearing. Lashari plead not guilty and questioned NAB’s inquiry against him.

“Why did NAB close inquiry against me in 2015 if [I have] caused a massive loss? Is the old inquiry wrong or this one?” Lashari asked.

The judge told him that he was let go five years ago because no evidence were found against him. “The law treats every one equally,” the judge remarked.