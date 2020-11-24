Pakistan to introduce chemical castration, death penalty for rapists

Pakistan will be introducing stern punishments including chemical castration and death penalty for rapists, Law Minister Farogh Naseem said Tuesday, as the country struggles to fight the menace.

Other penalties include imprisonment for 10 years to life, Naseem told reporters in Islamabad. The chances of chemical castration will increase for repeat offenders, he said.

“Chemical castration could last for a specific period or lifetime,” the minister said, contending that several countries have laws allowing chemical castration of sex offenders.

He said the government has decided to establish a database of rapists too. It will be a part of the National Database and Registration Authority’s record.

The government will issue an ordinance in this regard as the parliament has not been in session, according to Naseem.

Earlier in the evening, the federal cabinet approved the Anti-Rape (investigation and trial) Ordinance and Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Ordinance 2020. The law proposes harsh punishments for rapists.

Information Minister Shibli Faraz briefed the media on decisions taken at the cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said PM Khan has directed the law ministry to finalise provisions of the proposed ordinance.

The acts of gang rape have also been included in the proposed law that suggests “exemplary sentences” for rapists, the minister said. He called it a “deterrent against rape”.

To a question, Faraz said the government is working on election reforms and those who are against it will be exposed.

He thanked the people of Gilgit-Baltistan for supporting the PTI in the recent elections, promising them a bright future. The minister condemned recent actions of the PPP to foster “public unrest” in the region.

He said reforms are essential to reduce losses in national institutions too. It is necessary to expedite administrative reforms to ensure transparent, efficient utilisation of all available resources, Faraz added.