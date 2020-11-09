Balochistan trade union leader killed in Pishin shooting

Anjuman-e-Tajiran Balochistan Secretary General Allah Dad Tareen was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Pishin on Monday, according to the Levies force.

The assailants shot Tareen outside his home in Alizai when he was returning from Maghrib prayers, Levies officials said.

He died on the spot while the attackers managed to flee the scene. Tareen’s body was shifted to Pishin Civil Hospital and later to Quetta.

Anjuman-e-Tajiran Balochistan President Rahim Agha denounced Tareen’s killing and said the trade fraternity would soon announce its future course of action.

Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani condemned the killing and vowed that they will soon bring the perpetrators to justice.