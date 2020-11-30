Monday, November 30, 2020  | 13 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Police reply sought on infidelity, betrayal complaint against Babar Azam

A woman has accused him of cheating on, betraying her

Posted: Nov 30, 2020
Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board

A Lahore sessions court has sought reply from the police for not registering a case on a complaint against Pakistan Cricket Team Captain Babar Azam.

The court was hearing two petitions filed by Hamiza Mukhtar, a woman who has accused Babar of cheating on and later betraying her.

Babar, Mohammad Azam, Faisal Azam, Kamil Azam and Mohammad Naveed were made parties in the petitions.

The woman said she submitted a sexual harassment and fraud complaint to the Lahore capital city police officer but no action was taken on it.

She accused Babar’s family of harassing her and requested the court to stop them from doing so.

The court sought a reply from the Lahore police and adjourned the hearing till December 5.

Hamiza levelled serious allegations against Babar at a press conference a few days ago. The woman said she and Babar loved each other and he persuaded her to elope with him in 2011, promising to marry her in court.

She accused Babar of betraying her and even forcing her to abort their child in 2016.

Babar has not yet responded to the allegations.

Babar Azam Pakistan
 
