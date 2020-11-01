Ayaz Sadiq is speaking someone else’s words: Aitzaz Ahsan

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Ahsan's comment was a reference to Sadiq's remarks about Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman and his release by Pakistan.

Sadiq earlier issued a clarification after the Indian media misquoted him as saying that Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa was forced to return Abhinandan because India had threatened to attack Pakistan.

The PML-N leader was misquoted as saying that General Bajwa's legs were shaking and he was sweating.

Ahsan described Sadiq as a refined and very smart person. "He is patriotic and has been a very successful speaker," he said in an interview with SAMAA TV.

The PPP leader said that Sadiq's tone appears to resemble Nawaz Sharif's. "That is not Ayaz Sadiq's tone," he added.

Noting that Nawaz was calling out individuals, Ahsan said he was neither against nor in favour of any general and believed that being an institution the army must remain within its ambit.

Pakistan returned Abhinandan in accordance with the UN resolutions, the PPP leader said.

"My understanding is that we cannot hold Ayaz Sadiq responsible for this," he said. "Those words were uttered by him but there is someone else behind them."

What does Nawaz Sharif want?

The PPP leader was asked what Nawaz wanted to gain from his rhetoric against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government and the military leadership.

Firstly he wants to take Maryam Nawaz to England and secondly he wants to save all his wealth, he replied.

Is Shehbaz heading towards a deal?

"Shehbaz is now playing his own game," Ahsan said, when asked if the PML-N president was close to striking a deal with the government. "There must be some reason for him to withdraw his petition for bail."

According to Aitzaz, withdrawing the petition for bail only meant that Shehbaz wanted to go to jail, where there was no facility but the possibility of a meeting with any government figure.

He said Nawaz's stance before Mohammad Zubair's meeting [with Gen Bajwa] was that matters with the military should be settled amicably.

Nawaz changed his stance after being disappointed following Zubair's meetings, the PPP leader said.

"Shehbaz is holding his ground that a way out must be found out," he said. "And he needs to hold meetings for this purpose."