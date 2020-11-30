Monday, November 30, 2020  | 13 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Abbasi accuses PM Khan of saving his aides from cases

Dares him to order live broadcast of cases against opposition

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago

PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi accused on Monday Prime Minister Imran Khan of saving his aides from cases upon disclosure of their assets.

An NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) isn't given by the prime minister, but a dictator, Abbasi told reporters in Islamabad. He said the prime minister was giving NRO to importers of sugar, oil and other commodities.

"He is not allowing the registration of cases against aides whose assets are revealed," the PML-N leader said. He dared PM Khan to order a live broadcast of cases against opposition members.

Abbasi said be it "selectors" or the "selected", they all were responsible for the current state of the country.

"The failure of the hybrid model clearly shows that if we keep abrogating the Constitution, don't hold it supreme and consider it a mere piece of paper, then the country won't flourish," he said.

"If the institutions interfere with each other, then the country will suffer the same consequences it is suffering today."

He asked the reporters to tell him one positive act of PM Khan and his government in the two and a half years it has been in power. "No one has yet been able to tell me anything of the sort so far."

The system of the country will change, according to the former prime minister. The change it requires is to run the country according to the Constitution and for all the state institutions to remain within their constitutional ambits.

Both "selectors" and the "selected" were responsible for the difficult situation of the country and the people's anguish, he added.

