Sunday, November 29, 2020  | 12 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

11 killed in road accident near Sukkur

The family was en route to Karachi on a truck

Posted: Nov 29, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
11 killed in road accident near Sukkur

Photo: SAMAA Digital

At least 11 people were killed in a road crash on the National Highway near Sukkur, health officials confirmed Sunday.

The passengers were en route to Karachi from Sadiqabad in a truck, according to the police. The truck overturned near Pano Akil tehsil of Sukkur district.

Bodies of the deceased and the wounded were shifted to Pano Akil Taluqa Hospital.

MS Dr Saleh Ujjan confirmed that they received 11 bodies. The deceased included women and children too.

The cause of the accident has yet to be ascertained.

