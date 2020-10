The foreign minister was speaking in Islamabad

Your browser does not support the video tag.

"The world has accepted Pakistan's solution to the Aghanistan issue," Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday.

Addressing the media, he said that the country's efforts on highlighting the Kashmir issue has been successful. "Today, India's narrative on Kashmir is being criticised more."

Earlier, he had inaugurated the media centre at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.