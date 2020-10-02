Woman gang-raped by co-workers at Lahore hotel: police

A woman was gang-raped by two of her co-workers at a hotel near Lahore’s Nolakha police station, the police said on Friday.

According to the survivor, the suspects, identified as Irfan and Hasan, took her to the hotel claiming to have gotten her an interview at an international organisation.

“They forcefully took me to the hotel room and raped me one by one,” she told the police. The woman hailed from Sheikhupura.

An FIR has been registered and special police teams have been formed that are on the lookout for the perpetrators. Punjab’s inspector-general has also taken notice of the incident.

Lahore CCPO Umer Sheikh, on the other hand, has ordered an initial investigation report of the incident to be presented within the next 24 hours.

The police said that a medical test of the woman will be conducted, while further investigations are under way.