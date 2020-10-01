Woman gang-raped by six men in Nankana Sahib: police

A woman was gang-raped by six men in Nankana Sahib, the police said on Thursday.

According to the woman’s statement, the crime took place on September 24 near the Mangtanwala police station, while she was waiting for a ride back home with a friend. “The bus I was traveling in had broken down,” the FIR read.

It stated that while the survivor was waiting, two men in a white car stopped and offered to drop the passengers home. When the woman got into the car, she was drugged.

“The men took me to a nearby dera where four other men were present. All six men raped me one by one.”

The perpetrators then left the woman in the fields near the area. “They called my friend and told her to pick me up from there,” the FIR added.

A case has been registered under Section 376 (when rape is committed by two or more persons in furtherance of common intention of all) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The police have began investigations and are on the lookout for the suspects.