Will oppose illegal annexation of Sindh’s islands: Bilawal

The Pakistan Peoples Party will oppose the federal government’s move to take over islands in Sindh, party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Monday.

“The Pakistan People’s Party will oppose the illegal annexation of Sindh’s islands through a presidential ordinance by the PTI government,” Bilawal said in a tweet.

The centre has planned to initiate a development project on the Bundal Island off Karachi. An authority has already been established to oversee the project.

The Pakistan Islands Development Authority was established through a presidential ordinance in September. The authority, according to the government, would develop and manage islands in the internal and territorial waters of Pakistan.

Bilawal likened the government’s move to take over the islands with “Modi’s actions in occupied Kashmir”. He said they would oppose it in the national and provincial assemblies and the senate.

The federal government, however, says the Bundal Island is under the Port Qasim Authority.

Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi told SAMAA TV that the Sindh government had already issued a no-objection certificate regarding it.