Will nab culprits behind Maulana Adil’s murder in Karachi: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned on Saturday targeted killing of Maulana Adil in Karachi, saying that intelligence and law enforcement agencies would arrest the culprits behind it.

Unidentified men shot and killed Maulana Adil and his driver in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony Saturday evening. The cleric was the principal of Jamia Farooqia, a well-known university for Islamic Studies.

PM Khan said on Twitter his government had known and he had repeatedly stated about India’s attempts to kill clerics to create a sectarian conflict in Pakistan. He also shared a video clip from SAMAA TV’s show Nadeem Malik Live.

“These efforts being made by India… to somehow create unrest in Pakistan, fuel a Shia-Sunni conflict,” the premier says in the video clip. “We knew three months in advance that they tried to sow unrest between Shias and Sunnis.

“At first they decided to have Shia and Sunni clerics killed, which our agencies timely preempted and captured two terror groups in Islamabad.”

In another tweet, the prime minister said they had prevented a number of such attempts in the last few months. “Our intelligence organisations and law enforcement agencies will nab culprits of this murder also,” he said.

He urged scholars from all sects to ensure that people do not fall prey to this nefarious Indian design aimed at destabilising Pakistan.