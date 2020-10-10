Saturday, October 10, 2020  | 21 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Will nab culprits behind Maulana Adil’s murder in Karachi: PM

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Will nab culprits behind Maulana Adil’s murder in Karachi: PM

Photo: FILE

Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned on Saturday targeted killing of Maulana Adil in Karachi, saying that intelligence and law enforcement agencies would arrest the culprits behind it.

Unidentified men shot and killed Maulana Adil and his driver in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony Saturday evening. The cleric was the principal of Jamia Farooqia, a well-known university for Islamic Studies.

PM Khan said on Twitter his government had known and he had repeatedly stated about India’s attempts to kill clerics to create a sectarian conflict in Pakistan. He also shared a video clip from SAMAA TV’s show Nadeem Malik Live.

Related: Religious cleric, driver shot dead in Karachi’s Shah Faisal

“These efforts being made by India… to somehow create unrest in Pakistan, fuel a Shia-Sunni conflict,” the premier says in the video clip. “We knew three months in advance that they tried to sow unrest between Shias and Sunnis.

“At first they decided to have Shia and Sunni clerics killed, which our agencies timely preempted and captured two terror groups in Islamabad.”

In another tweet, the prime minister said they had prevented a number of such attempts in the last few months. “Our intelligence organisations and law enforcement agencies will nab culprits of this murder also,” he said.

He urged scholars from all sects to ensure that people do not fall prey to this nefarious Indian design aimed at destabilising Pakistan.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan Maulana Adil
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Imran Khan, Maulana Adil, target killing, prime minister,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for Chehlum
Karachi traffic police announce diversion plan for Chehlum
Karachi University staffers' sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
Karachi University staffers’ sons harassed two IBA students: security adviser
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi's Baloch Colony Flyover
Five cars crushed by truck on Karachi’s Baloch Colony Flyover
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Toyota Yaris becomes Rs190,000 more expensive in six months
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Watch: PAF fighter jets land on Lahore-Islamabad motorway
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
Chehlum processions held across Pakistan
Watch: Stage collapses as Saad Rafique calls for Shehbaz’s release
Watch: Stage collapses as Saad Rafique calls for Shehbaz’s release
Treason case registered against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz
Treason case registered against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz
Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi
Flour becomes more expensive in Karachi
No locally bought dollars in 'foreign currency' accounts
No locally bought dollars in ‘foreign currency’ accounts
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.