Why reward police for catching criminals, asks Lahore judge

Arresting an offender is the police’s job, what’s the point of giving rewards for it, asked Lahore High Court Chief Justice Qasim Khan.

He was referring to an announcement by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar regarding a reward for the Punjab police team that arrested the prime suspect in the Lahore motorway rape case.

Justice Khan was hearing a case on the illegal occupation of land by the police on Wednesday. “The police keep taking over plots while criminals remain out in the open,” he observed.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer said that a police training centre was built on 72 kanals provided by the government to the Evacuee Trust Property Board. “The police also took over the new land we got in compensation for this one,” he said.

The petition added that officers were harassing the petitioners by sending officers of the special branch to the Board.

Justice Khan has ordered the petitioner to send a written request to Punjab IG Inam Ghani. “If a case is still not registered, the complainant should come to court,” he said.

The judge remarked that the police’s job is not to spread maladministration in the province. The case has been adjourned till November 3.