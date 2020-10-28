Wear a mask or you will be arrested: Islamabad DC

Anyone not wearing a face mask in public may be arrested by the police, the Islamabad deputy commissioner said on Wednesday.

The deputy commissioner, Hamza Shaqat, issued a notification saying that Section 144 is being imposed in Islamabad on the use of face masks to prevent the community spread of viruses.

“Given the rising positivity of COVID-19 cases, it becomes essential that the general public must use/ wear face masks/ cover while visiting public places in Islamabad Capital Territory,” he wrote.

This order will remain in place for two months.