Video: Protesting PML-N workers place ‘lota’ over MPA Sharaqpuri’s head

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
They were protesting outside the Punjab Assembly

Angry PML-N workers placed a lota over PML-N MPA Mian Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri’s head outside the Punjab Assembly on Friday.

They wanted Sharaqpuri to resign because he had criticised party policy and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

A lota is a type of spouted vessel made of brass, copper or plastic. It's traditionally a hand-held water pot used in the bathroom.

It is figuratively used in Pakistani politics as an insulting term for people who switch parties and loyalties quite frequently.

In March, the PML-N had suspended the party membership of six Punjab Assembly lawmakers and issued show cause notices to them for "violating party discipline and contravening rules" by meeting Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and "expressing confidence in the prime minister's and the CM's leadership".
